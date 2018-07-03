Film in Bulgaria about Armenian atrocities testifies to impossibility to hide truth - MP

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

Bulgaria’s BTV TV channel showed a truthful film about Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Bulgaria interparliamentary friendship group of the Azerbaijani parliament Rauf Aliyev told Trend July 3.

The film “Spomeni ot Karabax” tells about Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan and the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, he said. The film shows the atrocities of Armenians, Khojaly genocide and other accusations and objective facts about the current situation on the contact line, he noted.

The film had wide public impact in Bulgaria, he added. After that, Armenians, who couldn’t accept the truth in the film, attacked journalists and the TV channel, Rauf Aliyev said.

Bulgaria is one of the countries with active Armenian diaspora, he noted.

The creation and demonstration of this film showed a high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, friendly relations between the two states and peoples, he added.

After the establishment of diplomatic relations, mutual visits were organized between the heads of state and government of the two countries, heads of parliaments, ministers and other officials, he said.

Rauf Aliyev noted that the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Bulgaria in March 2015 played an important role in the further development of cooperation between the two countries, the development of these relations at a new stage and the level of strategic partnership.

In addition, the official visit of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev to Azerbaijan in October 2017 provided favorable conditions for strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, Rauf Aliyev said.

More than 60 documents were signed between the two countries, and these documents cover various areas of the economy, especially energy, social, cultural, sports and other spheres, he noted.

“In May 2017, a conference was held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan,” he said. “The seizure of 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territory - Karabakh and seven adjacent districts by neighboring Armenia was always noted at all meetings and events. Despite four resolutions adopted by the UN on the unconditional withdrawal of Armenia’s troops from the occupied lands, these resolutions haven’t been implemented yet.”

The creation and demonstration of this film once again shows that it is impossible to hide the truth, he said.

“As a result of the successful and balanced foreign policy of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the influence of Azerbaijan on the international arena is steadily growing and the number of countries supporting Azerbaijan is increasing,” Rauf Aliyev added. “This creates favorable conditions for wider dissemination of the truth about Karabakh in the international arena. We think that we will soon witness new films telling about the atrocities of Armenian fascists in our occupied lands, films made in different countries reflecting the Karabakh realities. We express deep gratitude to all our friends, including our Bulgarian friends, who support Azerbaijan in this field.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

