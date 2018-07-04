Majority in Azerbaijan show dignity amid power blackout, attack on head of Ganja executive power

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

Trend:

Amid yesterday's events, related to failure of the electricity supply system in Azerbaijan and an armed attack on Head of the Ganja Executive Power Elmar Valiyev, it is possible to say with confidence that the absolute majority in the country has coped with this with dignity, Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs, Head of Department, Ali Hasanov wrote on his Facebook page July 3.

Story still developing

