Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan's powerful economic structure gives Finnish companies good opportunity for active work (UPDATE)

Headline changed, details added (first version posted on 11:55)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister for Foreign Trade and Development of Finland Anne-Mari Virolainen.

The Azerbaijani president said that the visit of Anne-Mari Virolainen to Azerbaijan is a good opportunity to discuss issues related to cooperation between the two countries in the economic sphere, including the increase in trade turnover, and stressed that there is great potential for this.

Noting the importance of cooperation in the field of transport corridors, President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan is actively investing in the establishment of transport link between the neighboring and partner countries, and the country is becoming an important link in the major East-West and North-South transport corridors.

The successful implementation of the North-South transport project has already begun, Ilham Aliyev said, adding that Azerbaijan is investing heavily in this sphere.

The head of state also noted the importance of increasing activity in the business sphere in terms of expanding economic cooperation.

Touching upon the work of several Finnish companies in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said that the number of these companies can be increased. He added that the economic development of Azerbaijan, prospective plans, powerful economic structure provide Finnish companies, just like other foreign ones, with good opportunities for active work in the different spheres of Azerbaijan’s economy.

In turn, Anne-Mari Virolainen conveyed the greetings of President of Finland Sauli Niinisto to Ilham Aliyev.

The guest noted that in her country, the meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Finland held in Davos is recalled with satisfaction.

Noting that her visit program in Azerbaijan is very busy, Virolainen expressed hope that fruitful meetings will be held during the visit. She stressed that the beauty of Baku left great impression on the members of the delegation, adding that the historical architectural monuments in Azerbaijan are in perfect harmony with modern buildings.

Virolainen said that the two countries have common history, and there are good opportunities for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Finland.

At the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the participation of Finnish companies in projects being implemented by the two countries related to energy, transit, vocational education, infrastructure, building up trade ties among businessmen, prospects for cooperation in investment, ecology and other spheres.

Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings of President of Finland Sauli Niinisto and asked to convey his greetings to the president of Finland.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news