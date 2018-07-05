President Aliyev: Healthcare - one of key priority areas in Azerbaijan UPDATE

Details added (first version posted on 15:52)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The president hailed the successful cooperation between the World Health Organization and Azerbaijan.

President Aliyev said the World Health Organization has always supported Azerbaijan`s initiatives and efforts, underlining the significance of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ visit to Azerbaijan in terms of further strengthening relations between the country and the WHO.

Emphasizing that healthcare is one of the key priority areas in Azerbaijan, the president noted that great work has been done in this field in recent years, many new hospitals and health care centers have been built in the country.

President Aliyev hailed the fact that there are health centers in every city of Azerbaijan, which are supplied with the most up-to-date equipment and which provide all necessary medical services.

“All the work done in this regard has had positive impact on an increase in the average age and decrease in child mortality in the country,” the president said.

President Aliyev expressed his confidence that cooperation with the World Health Organization will successfully continue.

Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated the president on his winning the presidential election in the country.

President Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the congratulations.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted work relating to cooperation between the World Health Organization and Azerbaijan.

Touching upon the reforms in the field of healthcare, construction of the state-of-the-art medical facilities across Azerbaijan, the WHO Director General described the achievements gained in this area as a result of the great attention and care of the Azerbaijani state and personally President Aliyev.

Noting the fact that refugees and internally displaced persons receive great state care in Azerbaijan, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus mentioned that Azerbaijan's experience in this field can serve as an example to many European countries.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views over the prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the WHO.

