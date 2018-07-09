Date of meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia revealed

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will meet in Brussels on July 11, 2018, the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement July 9.

The meeting will be mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America).

The meeting will also be attended by Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

The negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict will be discussed at the meeting.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

