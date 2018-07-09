Important to create cybersecurity committee in OSCE PA - Azerbaijani MP

9 July 2018 20:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The draft law “Implementing OSCE Commitments: The Role of Parliaments” was discussed during the 27th session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) in Berlin, Azerbaijani MP, deputy representative of the Azerbaijani delegation Tair Mirkishili told Trend July 9.

Speaking during the discussion, Mirkishili noted the importance of attracting special attention of states to the problem of information warfare, dissemination of counterfeit news and illegal collection of mass information about users.

The MP noted that in all countries, the legislation in this area is weak, the number of abuses associated with the rapid development of technologies is increasing, and in this regard, Mirkishili stressed the need to create a single platform for cooperation within the OSCE PA and suggested creating separate committees on cybersecurity within the framework of this structure.

A group of MPs led by Vice Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE PA Bahar Muradova starting from July 6 has been taking part in the annual session of the organization in Berlin.

The delegation includes Vice-President of the OSCE PA Azay Guliyev, MPs Ulviyya Agayeva, Tair Mirkishili, Elshad Hasanov and Kamran Nabizade.

The visit will end on July 13.

