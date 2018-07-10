President Aliyev: Armenia was deprived of all income-generating projects as a result of Azerbaijan’s policy

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

As a result of the policy pursued by Azerbaijan, Armenia has been deprived of all projects that could bring it income, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state made the remarks making an opening speech at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socio-economic development in the first half of 2018 and future objectives.

“Justice triumphed, and the thievish, criminal regime that led Armenia for 20 years, became completely dishonored and was ousted from the political arena. I can say that we also played a role in the collapse of this regime. I do not want to overplay this. We do not want, as the saying goes, to attribute it to ourselves. However, the truth is that as a result of our policy, Armenia was deprived of all the projects that could bring it income. We successfully carried out a policy of isolation against them, and without fearing anyone, I have repeatedly said this to the Azerbaijani public and foreign partners. As long as our lands are under occupation, we will pursue a policy of isolation against Armenia. Armenia suffered an economic collapse as a result of this policy,” said the president.

One might say that Armenia is deprived of economic prospects, noted President Aliyev.

"It is unlikely that anyone will want to invest in this country. The demographic situation of this country is deplorable. I have repeatedly said that at least 50,000-60,000 people leave Armenia every year. The new government confirms this. That’s to say, our isolation policy played its role. We isolated Armenia from all regional projects. There will be no development in the country, which doesn’t have economic prospects. There will be made no investments and the people's mood will not be good," President Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state noted that the April battles, which took place two years ago, even more shook the rotten and shaky foundations of Armenia.

"The April battles became such a big blow to the Sargsyan regime that they could not recover from it in two years, and the myth created by them that allegedly their army is strong was, of course, completely ruined. We destroyed this myth. In a few days, we destroyed the "strong fortification” that they created over many years on the line of contact. This caused great disappointment in the Armenian society. Therefore, everything that happened with Armenia was inevitable and logical,” said the president.

“The main reason for this was the anti-national policy pursued by the criminal regime, and the confident policy pursued by Azerbaijan, as well as the dynamics of our development. Because the population of Armenia is well aware of which peak Azerbaijan has managed to reach. This is stability within the country, development, international relations, economic development, army building and settlement of social issues. The difference between us is like a difference between heaven and earth, and this once again showed that Armenia’s occupation policy has brought them into such a difficult situation.”

The head of state went on to add that if there were no occupation, Armenia could participate in projects that are implemented on Azerbaijan’s initiative.

“Like other countries, they could take advantage of our opportunities and, of course, their economic situation could be good today. They found themselves in this situation as a result of the policy of that criminal, thievish regime, which suck the blood of the Armenian people throughout 20 years,” said President Aliyev. “I hope that the new government of Armenia will not repeat the mistakes of the criminal regime, will hold a constructive position on the conflict’s settlement, and the conflict will soon be resolved and the territorial integrity of our country will be restored.”

President Aliyev went on to add that there is only way to solve the conflict: the occupation forces must be withdrawn from the occupied lands, Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity must be restored and the four resolutions of the UN Security Council must be fulfilled.

“These resolutions are in force. If anyone has forgotten, I can remind: these resolutions openly say that the Armenian armed forces should be immediately and unconditionally withdrawn from the occupied lands. These resolutions are and will remain in force. Therefore, the settlement of the conflict depends on the fulfillment of these resolutions, and Azerbaijan, of course, will pursue its principled policy,” said the head of state.

“As I have already noted, our international ties are strengthening and the support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity is growing. We can say that the agreements signed by us with many countries reflect the thesis about the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the territorial integrity of our country. This topic is constantly raised in our contacts with international organizations with which we cooperate, and our policy gets great support. Nagorno-Karabakh is our native historical land, and we should restore our territorial integrity. Great work has been done to this end,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

