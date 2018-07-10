Erdogan visits grave of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is on an official visit in Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Honors on July 10.

He paid tribute to the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect and founder of the modern independent state of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev.

President Erdogan laid a wreath at the grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Then, the Turkish president laid flowers at the graves of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, outstanding statesman Aziz Aliyev, renowned doctor and scientist Tamerlan Aliyev.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news