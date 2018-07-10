Group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers leave for Afghanistan (PHOTO)

10 July 2018 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

A group of Azerbaijani military personnel was sent to Afghanistan in accordance with the plan and rotation for serving within NATO-led "Resolute Support" mission in Afghanistan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message on July 10.

The peacekeeping contingent of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been serving in Afghanistan since Nov.20, 2002.

Presently, 120 servicemen, including 2 medical officers and 6 staff officers of Azerbaijani Army are participating in a mission in Afghanistan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents hold one-on-one meeting
Politics 15:08
BP sees Azerbaijan as important growth area
Oil&Gas 15:01
Official welcome ceremony held for Erdogan in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 14:58
Inflation rate decreases in Azerbaijan
Economy news 14:39
Georgia’s Batumi port reveals volume of cargo transportation from Azerbaijan
Economy news 14:35
Azerbaijan’s state budget executed with surplus in 1H18
Economy news 14:11
Latest
Iran-Germany training MoU to be finalized soon – deputy minister
Business 16:23
Finnish authorities to beef up security for Putin-Trump summit
Europe 15:55
Qatar in talks with Iran to rent land to pasture livestock
Business 15:46
South Korea eases visa regime for Georgian citizens
Georgia 15:44
Iran government debts to central bank reach trillions of rials
Business 15:42
Heydar Aliyev Int’l Airport served over 2M passengers in 1H18
Business 15:41
Turkey intends to develop relations with the EU - Foreign Ministry
Turkey 15:33
Azerbaijan’s water operator to buy software licenses via tender
ICT 15:25
AzerTelecom LLC provided stable Internet despite energy supply problem in Azerbaijan
ICT 15:25