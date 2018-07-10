President Aliyev: Azerbaijani-Turkish relations are at high level (PHOTO)

10 July 2018 18:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

The Azerbaijani-Turkish relations are at a high level, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said July 10.

He was making press statement jointly with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made his first visit to Azerbaijan after the election, which is an example of the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood and this once again shows the unity of the two countries, Ilham Aliyev said.

“The Turkish people once again rendered you confidence and support,” he noted. “You have been working hard for the development of Turkey for many years. Under your leadership, Turkey has passed a great and glorious path and turned into a great force on a world scale. Today Turkey has a decisive word in international issues. Economic reforms are being successfully carried out. In terms of economic development, Turkey holds one of the leading places in the world.”

“Under your leadership, stability has been fully restored in Turkey,” Ilham Aliyev added. “We, the Azerbaijani people, are very pleased with Turkey’s success. Our joint efforts also play an important role in reaching such a level of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations.”

Story still developing

