President Erdogan ends his visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ended his official visit to Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish president at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was seen off by Azerbaijan’s first Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

