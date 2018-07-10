Ilham Aliyev: Peace to be created in region through joint efforts of Turkey, Azerbaijan

10 July 2018 20:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

The Turkish-Azerbaijani unity and friendship brings great benefits to regional stability, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said July 10.

He was making press statement jointly with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I am confident that through joint efforts of Turkey and Azerbaijan, peace will be created in the region,” Ilham Aliyev said.

“Turkey’s military potential is very strong,” he said. “The Turkish army is one of the most powerful armies worldwide. Our cooperation in the military sphere continues very successfully. Seven military exercises will be held this year among our servicemen. Three of these exercises have already been held. Azerbaijan buys a lot of military equipment from Turkey. A part of this equipment was shown at the military parade in Azerbaijan last month.”

“Our relations are multifaceted,” Ilham Aliyev noted. “The relations are based on the unity and common interests of our peoples and states. We are friends, brothers. The fact that the Turkish president made his first visit to Azerbaijan after the election once again shows this.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Changes in management of Azerbaijan’s Turanbank
Economy news 20:50
Number of branches of Azerkhalcha OJSC may double in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Economy news 20:19
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan invested $13.9B in Turkish economy
Politics 19:58
President Aliyev: Turkey is Azerbaijan’s biggest supporter in Karabakh conflict worldwide
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:55
New Turkey doesn’t intend to reckon with NATO demand
Commentary 19:15
Relations with Azerbaijan in energy, defense industry important - Erdogan
Turkey 18:49
Latest
Dubai sets world record for largest jigsaw puzzle (VIDEO)
Arab World 21:27
Changes in management of Azerbaijan’s Turanbank
Economy news 20:50
Number of branches of Azerkhalcha OJSC may double in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Economy news 20:19
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan invested $13.9B in Turkish economy
Politics 19:58
President Aliyev: Turkey is Azerbaijan’s biggest supporter in Karabakh conflict worldwide
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:55
UK cabinet discussed Brexit policy document, plans no-deal exit
Europe 19:50
VW agrees Chinese cooperation on e-mobility, autonomous driving
Europe 19:31
Israel plans to land unmanned spacecraft on moon in February
Israel 19:28
Saudi Arabia says it intercepts Houthi missile
Arab World 19:26