Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan invested $13.9B in Turkish economy

10 July 2018 19:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

So far, Azerbaijan has invested $13.9 billion in Turkish economy, and Turkish companies have invested more than $12 billion in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said July 10.

He was making press statement jointly with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“These great figures, in fact, show our relations,” Ilham Aliyev said. “That’s because such big investments can be made only in the fraternal countries.”

“As is known, we are jointly implementing energy projects which are very important for our countries, peoples and the world,” he noted. “Last month, we were together at the opening of TANAP in Eskisehir. This is natural and is based on a great logic. That’s because we laid the foundation of the TANAP project together in 2012 in Istanbul. The TANAP agreement signed between us has already been implemented, and this historic project has been launched.”

“The successful implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project is nearing completion,” Ilham Aliyev said. “The completion of the TANAP project is a very big step taken in this direction. As is known, in the previous years, other major energy projects were implemented together as well. Turkey and Azerbaijan have redesigned the Eurasian energy map.”

