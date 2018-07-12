Final communique of NATO summit reiterates support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:28)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12

The final communique of the NATO Brussels Summit reiterated support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement July 12.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was on the working visit to Brussels, Kingdom of Belgium on July 10-12, 2018, according to the statement.

During the visit, President Ilham Aliyev attended the North Atlantic Council meeting on the NATO Resolute Support Mission with the participation of potential operational partners and heads of state and government of partner countries contributing to the NATO operation in Afghanistan, the statement said.

NATO Member States at Summit Communique adopted at the level of heads of state and government once again reiterated their commitment to support the territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and the efforts towards the peaceful settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based upon these principles and the norms of international law.

“Since 2006, NATO Member States at summit meeting communiques reiterate their continuous support to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan,” reads the statement.

The Republic of Azerbaijan commends reiterated support by NATO Member States and EU respectively at Summit Communique and EU-Azerbaijan Partnership Priorities Document to the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

“Based upon the principles and norms of international law, Helsinki Final Act respect and support to the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of states constitute the fundamental basis of international relations and contribute to maintaining lasting peace and security,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in the statement.

