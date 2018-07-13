Person accused of killing police officer in Ganja eliminated

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

Rashad Boyukkishiyev, accused of killing a police officer in Ganja, was eliminated as a result of operational search activities carried out by law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan on July 13 morning, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as the State Security Service said in a joint statement July 13.

A group of people of radical religious orientation, who tried to disrupt public order in Ganja, attacked police officers on July 10. Two police officers, Deputy Head of the Main Police Department of Ganja city Colonel Ilgar Balakishiyev, as well as Deputy Head of the Police Department of the Nizami district of Ganja city Colonel-Lieutenant Samad Abbasov died as a result of the attacks by radicals.

"It was found out in the course of operational search activities, continuing in an intensive manner under the personal control of the head of state, in order to capture the participants of this crime that Rashad Boyukishiyev accused of the murder of police officers was hiding in the village of Moranli of Shamkir district. Boyukishiyev offered armed resistance during the operation carried out this morning to arrest him, as a result of which he was destroyed on the spot," the statement says.

The place where Samir Ibrahimov, one of the persons who first attacked police officers during the prevention of riots in Ganja, was also detected and he was arrested during operational activities, said the statement.

In total, 11 active participants of the crime were detained and one was eliminated.

The necessary investigative actions and operational investigative measures continue in order to identify all the participants of the bloody crime and bring them to justice, the statement reads.

