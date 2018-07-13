Azerbaijan MFA: by setting conditions Armenian leaders contribute to escalation

13 July 2018 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

Instead of showing respect to the communiqué adopted at the level of heads of states and governments of countries-members of NATO, the Armenia’s prime minister is engaged in populism, tries to put forward unsubstantiated claims, the Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev said July 13.

He was commenting on the speech of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the NATO meeting on Afghanistan.

Hajiyev noted that, the support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and the resolution of the conflict on the basis of these principles was once again expressed in the final document adopted at the level of heads of states and governments of NATO member countries in Brussels.

The support and respect for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of the borders of Azerbaijan were also expressed in the document entitled as “Priorities of cooperation” and signed between Azerbaijan and the EU.

"Mutual respect for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of the borders of states is the basic principle of inter-state relations, the political and international legal obligation and civilized behavior. The non-recognition and disrespect of the relevant resolutions of UN Security Council, decisions and resolutions of the Non-Aligned Movement, the OIC, OSCE, NATO, the Council of Europe and other international institutions shows that there is a serious gap between Armenia and the international community," Hajiyev said.

The Spokesperson added that, instead of taking constructive steps to resolve the conflict through negotiations, the Armenian leadership contributes to aggravation of the situation by putting forward pre-conditions for negotiations, conducting illegal visits to the occupied Azerbaijani territories, placing additional manpower there, etc.

Haciyev added that, speaking about democracy, the prime minister of Armenia pursues the goal of legitimizing his coming to power through a coup d'état.

"If Pashinyan wants to prove his commitment to democracy and human rights, Armenia must comply with international obligations, withdraw its troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, and not interfere with the right to return to their native lands of Azerbaijani internally displaced persons subjected to ethnic cleansing," the official said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US company completing repair of one offshore platform in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12:30
Insurance market increases almost 44pct in Azerbaijan
Economy news 11:37
Iran suspends electricity export to Armenia, official says
Oil&Gas 11:00
MIGA issues $1.1b in guarantees to support TANAP
Oil&Gas 10:31
Person accused of killing police officer in Ganja eliminated
Politics 10:21
Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani positions with mortars
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:18
Latest
Volume of investments in Kazakhstan’s industrial sector increases
Economy news 13:11
New 4G MiFi campaign from Azercell!
ICT 13:07
President Aliyev receives delegation led by Iranian minister of health and medical education (PHOTO)
Politics 12:53
President Aliyev chairs meeting of heads of Azerbaijan’s law enforcement bodies (PHOTO)
Politics 12:52
Azer Turk Bank offers free salary cards to corporate clients
Economy news 12:45
Uzbekistan Airways halts purchase of Bombardier aircraft (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:36
US company completing repair of one offshore platform in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12:30
Kazakh region eyes import substitution of agricultural products
Economy news 12:23
Time of submitting new development plan for Azerbaijan’s Bahar-Gum Deniz announced
Oil&Gas 12:09