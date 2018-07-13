President Aliyev: Bloody crimes in Ganja are crimes against statehood (UPDATE)

Headline changed, details added (first version posted on 14:16)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

Bloody crimes committed in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city are crimes against statehood, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during the meeting of heads of the country’s law enforcement bodies July 13.

The head of state noted that the bloody crimes committed in Ganja on July 3 and July 10 are crimes committed against statehood.

"Two policemen were killed as a result of these terror acts. There are injured citizens, including the head of the Ganja Executive Power. May Allah rest the martyrs' souls and heal the wounded!” said President Aliyev.

The head of state pointed out that the terrorist group, which has committed this crime, wants to disrupt stability in Azerbaijan.

“This is the main purpose of these crimes. These bloody terror acts were committed to create tension in the society and instill fear among the people,” said President Aliyev.

The head of state noted that these terror acts were committed under religious slogans.

"This is in itself the biggest crime against the Islamic religion, because Islam is the religion of peace and mercy. The Azerbaijani state and the Azerbaijani people always protect their national and religious values. Azerbaijan is one of the countries making the greatest efforts in promoting Islamic culture in the world,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.

