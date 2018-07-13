President Aliyev meets UN under-secretary-general for political affairs in Brussels (UPDATE)

13 July 2018 20:59 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on July 12, at 17:03)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs of the United Nations Rosemary DiCarlo in Brussels.

The sides hailed the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Nations.

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was discussed during the meeting. The sides also exchanged views on the Ministerial meeting of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries held on July 11.

