Federica Mogherini states progress on "Eastern Partnership"

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16

Trend:

The EU states progress in working with all six countries participating in the “Eastern Partnership”, intends to provide further support, the talks at the ministerial level are scheduled in October, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini announced on Monday.

“With all six countries of the Eastern Partnership, we have moved forward. Each in its own way, but I would say that there is progress, and the work that we are doing with them is extremely important not only for them, but for us too”, the high-ranking official said.

“We will prepare our meeting at the ministerial level with our eastern partners, which we will have in October, so we will have a discussion about our support of partners who are extremely important, key friends for us”, she noted before the beginning of the meeting of Council on Foreign Affairs of the EU.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news