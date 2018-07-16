EU has firm position on territorial integrity of "Eastern Partnership" counties - Mogherini

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The EU has a firm position on the territorial integrity of the countries of the "Eastern Partnership", said the head of European diplomacy Federica Mogerini at a press conference following the meeting of the EU Council in Brussels.

"This is an important day to reconfirm something that was very strongly underlined by all Ministers today: the European Union's firm, consolidated position on the territorial integrity and the sovereignty of our Eastern partners", she said.

Mogherini noted that EU sees clear progress in its relations with all the six partners.

"We are working very closely together with each of them to implement the decisions that were taken for developing 20 projects, concrete projects, 20 deliverables for 2020,” she said.

In particular, Moherini noted that with Azerbaijan the EU initialled the Partnership Prioritiesalso last week, with the Foreign Minister [of Azerbaijan, Elmar Mammadyarov].

The Eastern Partnership (EaP) is an initiative of the European External Action Service of the EU governing its relationship with the post-Soviet states of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine, intended to provide an avenue for discussions of trade, economic strategy, travel agreements, and other issues between the EU and its Eastern European neighbors.

The Eastern Partnership was inaugurated by the EU May 7, 2009.

