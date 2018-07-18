Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Italy - very reliable partners for each other (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:29)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan for Italy, and Italy for Azerbaijan are very reliable partners, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

He was making a joint press statement with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Baku on July 18.

“Today we discussed the relations between Azerbaijan and the EU,” Ilham Aliyev said. “Italy has a very positive role and position on these issues. I hope that a new agreement will be signed between Azerbaijan and the EU in the near future. The work on the agreement is underway, and we signed, adopted declarations on strategic partnership with the EU member states. Such declarations were adopted with nine countries, including Italy. In 2014, Azerbaijan and Italy adopted a Declaration on Strategic Partnership.”

President Ilham Aliyev stressed that this is a very serious political document.

“As a matter of fact, it shows and determines our attitude towards each other and the format of further cooperation,” Ilham Aliyev said. “As for bilateral relations, as I noted, we are strategic partners, our political ties are at a high level, and the official visit of the president of Italy to Azerbaijan is a vivid example of this. Italy is our first trading partner. Azerbaijan sends its oil to Italy in great volume, there is very good cooperation in the energy sector. I am confident that this cooperation will deepen in the future.”

“Presently, Azerbaijan is successfully implementing the Southern Gas Corridor project jointly with the partner countries,” Ilham Aliyev said. “This project is worth $40 billion, and its most part has been completed. The official opening of the Southern Gas Corridor took place this year in Baku. Turkey’s Eskisehir city hosted the opening of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project, which is the major part of the Southern Gas Corridor. That is, the work in this direction is proceeding successfully and at the same time, this plays an important role in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU.”

President Ilham Aliyev stressed that Italian companies successfully operate in Azerbaijan.

“The Italian company took an active part in the construction of the polymer plant that is being opened today,” the Azerbaijani president added. “Many Italian companies operate in Azerbaijan. We also spoke on this issue today, and I told the Italian president that all doors are open for Italian companies in Azerbaijan, we know their level, these are companies that have very high technologies.”

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news