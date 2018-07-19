President Aliyev: Foreign investments protected at high level in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

The investment climate in Azerbaijan is very good, and foreign investments are protected at a high level within the law, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks July 19 during the Azerbaijani-Italian business forum held in Baku in the Heydar Aliyev Center. The forum was attended by Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who is on an official visit in Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani president noted that there are quite a lot of plans regarding the industrial and economic development of Azerbaijan.

“The process of industrialization is taking place at a very high pace in Azerbaijan,” he said. “Of course, we need very good, reliable, experienced partners. Italian companies are among such partners. That’s because they have long been connected with Azerbaijan, they have very good reputation and the highest technological capabilities.”

