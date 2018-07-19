President Aliyev: Foreign investments protected at high level in Azerbaijan

19 July 2018 16:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

The investment climate in Azerbaijan is very good, and foreign investments are protected at a high level within the law, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks July 19 during the Azerbaijani-Italian business forum held in Baku in the Heydar Aliyev Center. The forum was attended by Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who is on an official visit in Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani president noted that there are quite a lot of plans regarding the industrial and economic development of Azerbaijan.

“The process of industrialization is taking place at a very high pace in Azerbaijan,” he said. “Of course, we need very good, reliable, experienced partners. Italian companies are among such partners. That’s because they have long been connected with Azerbaijan, they have very good reputation and the highest technological capabilities.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
President Aliyev: Italy, Azerbaijan very close friendly, partner countries
Politics 15:03
SOCAR Energy Georgia announces forecasts for investments in Georgia in 2018 (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14:56
Presidents of Azerbaijan, Italy review exhibition in Heydar Aliyev Center (PHOTO)
Politics 14:21
Azerbaijani, Italian presidents attend business forum in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 11:05
President Aliyev awards "Dostlug" Order to Italian FM
Politics 01:28
Italian President awarded with "Heydar Aliyev" Order
Politics 01:22
Latest
US-China trade war to depress WTI prices
Oil&Gas 17:44
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for July 20
Economy news 17:34
Deal on drone production between Azerbaijan, Israel - very successful, expert says
Politics 17:30
Presidents of Russia, Turkey, Iran positive about holding trilateral summit
Russia 17:23
Register of appraisers created in Azerbaijan
Economy news 17:19
Iran improving infrastructure to export electricity to Afghanistan – official
Economy news 17:16
Call-center starts processing client requests of Azerbaijan's state operator
ICT 17:11
Sergio Mattarella: Italy can become Azerbaijan’s reliable partner not only in trade
Politics 17:08
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on July 19
Economy news 16:55