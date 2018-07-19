Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan very stable country politically, economically

19 July 2018 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan is a very stable country both politically and economically, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks July 19 during the Azerbaijani-Italian business forum held in Baku at the Heydar Aliyev Center. The forum was attended by Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who is on an official visit in Azerbaijan.

Ilham Aliyev said that the overall economic development of Azerbaijan is very positive and successful.

“Regarding the trade turnover, Italy is Azerbaijan’s number one trading partner,” President Ilham Aliyev said. “But we must admit that oil factor is the basis for this. Because Azerbaijan transports bulk of its oil to Italy, and thus, the trade turnover is estimated in great numbers. However, we want our trade turnover to be multifaceted.”

Story still developing

