Turkish FM to make first official visit to Azerbaijan

19 July 2018 19:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The exact date of official visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to Azerbaijan will be known in the coming days, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral told reporters in Baku July 19.

“Preparations are underway in connection with Cavusoglu’s visit to Baku,” the diplomat said. “This is his first official visit after the election in Turkey.”

The visit will be held next week, according to the information.

On July 9, Turkey switched from the parliamentary system of government to the presidential one. The president of Turkey will now independently appoint the cabinet of ministers and vice-presidents. The parliament will retain exclusively legislative powers and the right of limited control over the activities of the government and the president.

Early presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey were held on June 24.

