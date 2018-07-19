President Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman and CEO of Total (PHOTO)

19 July 2018 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Total Patrick Pouyanne in Paris.

The sides exchanged views over the issues relating to the exploitation and development of "Absheron" gas condensate field.

Opportunities for Total`s participation in the exploitation of "Umid-Babak" natural gas fields in the Azerbaijani section of the Caspian Sea were discussed during the meeting.

