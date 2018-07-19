President Ilham Aliyev met with Airbus vice-president for Eurasia (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Airbus Vice-President for Eurasia Silvere Delaunay in Paris.
The sides exchanged views over cooperation between Airbus and Azercosmos OJSC.
Successful activity of Azersky and Spot 6 satellites on the world markets was hailed during the meeting.
The sides discussed opportunities for Azerbaijan`s purchasing new higher resolution satellites from Airbus as well as satellite-related technologies.
