Mehriban Aliyeva meets participants of Council of CIS Interior Ministers' meeting (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

20 July 2018 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 12:59)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with participants of the meeting of the Council of the Internal Affairs Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Expressing satisfaction that the meeting of the Council of the Internal Affairs Ministers of the CIS member states is being held in Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva noted that Azerbaijan is already hosting the fifth meeting of the Council.

Saying that Azerbaijan is one of the active members of the CIS, Mehriban Aliyeva stressed that the main task is to develop comprehensive cooperation in various spheres - socio-political, economic, humanitarian and security ones.

She noted that the Council of the Internal Affairs Ministers of the CIS member states fulfills a very important task to ensure normal, peaceful life of citizens.

“Stability, public order, the rule of law are one of the main conditions for the development of the state,” she said, stressing that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the work of the Council, and brought to the attention that Azerbaijan contributes to ensuring security of the region.

Describing low crime rate, disclosure of the majority of the crimes, a 30 percent reduction in the number of serious and grave crimes in Azerbaijan as a positive phenomenon, Mehriban Aliyeva expressed confidence that in the future, activity of the Council will contribute to strengthening these trends.

Story still developing

