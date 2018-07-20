Mehriban Aliyeva: Nagorno-Karabakh inalienable part of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Headline changed, details added (first version posted on 12:59)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with participants of the meeting of the Council of the Internal Affairs Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Expressing satisfaction that the meeting of the Council of the Internal Affairs Ministers of the CIS member states is being held in Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva noted that Azerbaijan is already hosting the fifth meeting of the Council.

Saying that Azerbaijan is one of the active members of the CIS, Mehriban Aliyeva stressed that the main task is to develop comprehensive cooperation in various spheres - socio-political, economic, humanitarian and security ones.

She noted that the Council of the Internal Affairs Ministers of the CIS member states fulfills a very important task to ensure normal, peaceful life of citizens.

“Stability, public order, the rule of law are one of the main conditions for the development of the state,” she said, stressing that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the work of the Council, and brought to attention that Azerbaijan contributes to ensuring security of the region.

Describing low crime rate, disclosure of the majority of the crimes, a 30 percent reduction in the number of serious and grave crimes in Azerbaijan as a positive phenomenon, Mehriban Aliyeva expressed confidence that in the future, activity of the Council will contribute to strengthening these trends.

Noting that the Council of the Internal Affairs Ministers of the CIS member states is an excellent platform for building very effective cooperation in such areas as exchange of operational information, minimizing risks, combating organized crime, drug trafficking, terrorism, extremism, Mehriban Aliyeva stressed the need for cooperation in effectively combating the new threats and challenges posed by globalization.

After welcoming Secretary General of Interpol Jurgen Stock, the first vice-president of Azerbaijan congratulated him on his appointment to this important post. She expressed confidence that Interpol will continue to support security in the region in the future.

In her speech, Mehriban Aliyeva drew Stock’s attention to the facts of illegal economic activity of a number of foreign companies in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Presently, 177 foreign legal entities have been established that carry out illegal economic activity in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories, she said.

Besides, 710 foreign citizens visited the occupied territories, she noted, adding that Nagorno-Karabakh is an inalienable part of Azerbaijan, and its territorial integrity is recognized by the whole world.

Therefore, these actions are a grave violation of Azerbaijan’s legislation, she said.

At the same time, in recent years there have been facts about the use of these territories for the cultivation and subsequent trafficking of drugs, which also causes great concern, Mehriban Aliyeva noted.

These actions both by foreign companies and individuals are a gross violation of Azerbaijan’s legislation, and the Azerbaijani state is taking and will take all legal measures to stop and prevent these actions, she added.

Of course, in this regard, Azerbaijan relies on the support of Interpol a lot, she said.

She thanked Jurgen Stock for sharing his experience, for the joint work with Azerbaijan, and expressed confidence that the successful cooperation will continue in the future.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva once again noted that Azerbaijan highly appreciates the work of the Council of the Internal Affairs Ministers of the CIS member states and wished success to the Council’s work.

Russian Interior Minister and Chairman of the Council of the Internal Affairs Ministers of the CIS member states Vladimir Kolokoltsev noted that at the current meeting of the Council many important issues will be discussed and important decisions will be made.

Stressing the importance of joint efforts, Vladimir Kolokoltsev noted that the decisions made are aimed at ensuring security of citizens.

