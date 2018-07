Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Azerbaijan on August 25, Sputnik reports referring to a source.

"The Chancellor will visit Tbilisi on August 23, Yerevan - on August 24, and Baku - on August 25," the source said.

The agenda of the regional voyage of the Chancellor is still unknown.

