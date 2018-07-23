Azerbaijan, Turkey mull projects on strengthening capabilities of air force

23 July 2018 18:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has met with a delegation led by the General Director of the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) Inc. Temel Kotil July 23, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said in a statement.

The sides discussed the issues of organizing mutual visits of aviation experts within the military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, exchanging experience between experts, military education and other issues of mutual interest.

They also touched upon the implementation of various programs, including joint projects on the study and application of new generation combat aircraft that can enhance the potential of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan.

