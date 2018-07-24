Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold one-on-one meeting in Baku (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

24 July 2018 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 17:54)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A one-on-one meeting was held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Baku.

The relations between the two countries, as well as regional issues were discussed at the meeting.

Following the one-on-one meeting, an expanded meeting started with the participation of delegations.

