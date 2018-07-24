Cavusoglu: Turkey, Azerbaijan to strengthen joint activity in int’l organizations

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Turkey and Azerbaijan will strengthen their joint activity in international organizations, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a press conference in Baku July 24.

He stressed that Azerbaijan and Turkey are implementing joint major projects in the region.

"The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) project has been implemented and today many countries want to join it," Cavusoglu said.

He added that Azerbaijan and Turkey are fraternal countries.

"There are a lot of projects ahead,” Cavusoglu said. “We will intensify our activity in international organizations. Racism and discrimination are growing in those organizations. Therefore, Turkey and Azerbaijan will strengthen their joint activity in international organizations."

