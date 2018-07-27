Azerbaijan, Russia agree to intensify consultations

27 July 2018 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Russia have agreed to intensify consultations, spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told reporters in Baku July 27.

"The traditional form of our cooperation through the press services of the Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministries has proven itself - this includes exchange of views on information problems, protection of journalists, the work we are doing for Russian journalists in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani journalists in Russia to work effectively and constructively. We have agreed to exchange opinions more intensively."

Zakharova also touched upon the issue of anti-Azerbaijan campaigns.

"We need to do something about that,” she said. “We have all the tools in the form of international organizations, specialized international bodies, in which Russia and Azerbaijan participate to counteract these very negative, destructive tendencies," she said.

In his turn, spokesman of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev said there is a program of actions between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Russia.

"In accordance with the program, consultations are held between the foreign ministries of the two countries,” he said. “There is a mechanism for consultations, consultations on consular issues. We are very pleased that the consultations on information issues are held in Baku. Today's discussions were very constructive."

