Consultations between MFAs of Azerbaijan and Russia held in Baku (UPDATE)(PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

In accordance with the action plan between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation consultations on information provision of foreign policy were held in Baku.

The consultations were co-chaired by Hikmet Hajiyev, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Maria Zakharova, the Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

During the meeting the sides expressed their satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia at the level of strategic partnership.



Within the framework of consultations, relations with mass media, work with on social media networks, as well as cooperation in the field of digital diplomacy were discussed and exchanged experiences of areas of mutual interest.



During the consultations the sides noted the importance of continuation of cooperation in this format.

