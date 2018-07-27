President Aliyev changes composition of Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia joint commission

27 July 2018 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on July 27 amending the Order on the Approval of the New Azerbaijani Composition of the Joint Commission for Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Economy, Trade, Investments, Technology, Culture, Sports and Youth, dated June 11, 2008.

According to the order, the composition of the commission is as follows:

Co-chairman of the commission

Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan

Members of the commission

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Education of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Health of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan

Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan

Vice-President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry was instructed to update the Saudi side about the changes.

