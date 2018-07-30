President Aliyev notes importance of Azerbaijan-EU Partnership Priorities document in terms of development of co-op in years to come (UPDATE)

30 July 2018 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

Headline changed, details added (first version posted on 11:19)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30
Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

Pointing to Azerbaijan-EU relations, the head of state recalled his recent visit to Brussels and his meeting with President of the European Council Donald Tusk.

He noted the importance of fruitful negotiations held during this visit and the conclusion of the Partnership Priorities document between Azerbaijan and the European Union in terms of the development of cooperation in the years to come. President Ilham Aliyev said that the conclusion of the document has once again demonstrated that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to relations with Europe.

Describing the agenda of Azerbaijan-EU relations as broad, the head of state hailed the successfully developing bilateral cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev also described Azerbaijan as a reliable partner for NATO, saying the organization commends Azerbaijan for its involvement in peaceful operations in Afghanistan.

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar said that they are aware of the fact that the meetings between President Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council Donald Tusk as well as the events in Brussels were held at a very good level.

Toivo Klaar hailed the expansion of EU-Azerbaijan relations, pointing to the good opportunities for the development of cooperation. He expressed his hope that a new agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union will soon be signed in this regard.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation prospects as well as the issues relating to the settlement of the Armenia–Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh problem, and the development of bilateral relations in transport, trade and tourism areas.

