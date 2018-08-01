President Aliyev congratulates Swiss counterpart

1 August 2018 09:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.1

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Swiss Confederation,” said the congratulatory letter.

“I believe that the development of friendly relations and the deepening of the mutually fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Switzerland will continue to serve best interests of our peoples,” said President Aliyev.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Switzerland lasting peace and prosperity.”

