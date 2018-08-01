President Aliyev congratulates president of Benin

1 August 2018 09:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.1

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of the Republic of Benin Patrice Talon.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the national holiday of the Republic of Benin, Independence Day,” said President Aliyev.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, success, and your friendly nation peace and progress.”

