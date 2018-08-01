President Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend ceremony to give out apartments, cars to veterans of wars, families of martyrs (UPDATE)

1 August 2018 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 12:17)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.1

Trend:

A ceremony has been held in Lokbatan settlement, Garadagh district, Baku, to give out apartments and cars to veterans of the Karabakh and Great wars, the Chernobyl disabled and families of martyrs.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev informed the head of state that the ministry purchased 35 apartments from the residential building constructed by “SA Inshaatchi” Housing Construction Cooperative. Twenty-three of these apartments were given out to the Karabakh war disabled and 12 to the families of martyrs.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the apartments.

The head of state met with members of the families of the disabled and martyrs.

President Ilham Aliyev handed apartment documents and car keys to the owners.

A total of 136 citizens received “Khazar LX” cars, including 110 people who became disabled while protecting the country`s territorial integrity and independence, and 26 Great Patriotic War and Chernobyl disabled.

