Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.4

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has extended condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of casualties caused by crash of a Mi-8 helicopter in Krasnoyarsk region. On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died,” said President Aliyev.

