Azerbaijani-Swiss business forum to be held in autumn

7 August 2018 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

Trend:

The Azerbaijani-Swiss business forum will be held in Switzerland’s Canton of Ticino in September.

An agreement about holding the business forum was reached during a meeting of Azerbaijani ambassador to Switzerland Khanim Ibrahimova with Head of the International Cooperation Department of the Chamber of Commerce of Ticino Kiara Crivelli and Mayor of Lugano Marco Borradori.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the Azerbaijan-Switzerland relations, a favorable investment sphere and economic reforms being carried out in Azerbaijan.

The possibilities of organizing events related to Azerbaijan’s economy were also discussed.

During the conversation, the mutual visits between the representatives of Azerbaijan and Canton of Ticino were also discussed.

Presently, 71 companies with Swiss capital operate in Azerbaijan. Moreover, Azerbaijan invested $1.2 billion in Switzerland. In 2017, trade turnover between the countries amounted to $240 million, which is 40 percent more than in 2016.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani Navy team ranks 2nd in competition at Sea Cup 2018 (VIDEO)
Society 14:30
TAP launches Network Code consultation
Economy news 13:08
TAP updates on construction of compressor stations
Oil&Gas 12:27
TAP welds 95% of steel line pipes in Greece, Albania
Oil&Gas 11:44
Precious metals dropping in price in Azerbaijan Aug. 7
Economy news 10:57
TAP among projects underpinning Albania’s economic growth
Oil&Gas 10:54
Latest
India doubles import tax on textile products, may hit China
Other News 16:17
Uzbek national oil company may participate in managing Tashkent's new ice complex
Economy news 16:14
Oil up as U.S. sanctions on Iran expected to tighten supply
Oil&Gas 16:03
Turkmenistan preparing for chairmanship in CIS
Turkmenistan 15:50
Russian government approves draft agreement on counter-terrorism in Caspian Sea
Russia 15:35
Azerbaijani farmers must understand damage of straw burning after harvest: expert
Society 15:15
Tajikistan approves economic forecast for next year
Tajikistan 14:53
Uzbekistan's Urgench airport to open earlier than planned
Tourism 14:37
Azerbaijani Navy team ranks 2nd in competition at Sea Cup 2018 (VIDEO)
Society 14:30