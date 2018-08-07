Azerbaijani president allocates funds for construction of Ordubad Hydroelectric Power Station

7 August 2018 20:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order providing additional funds for the construction of a hydroelectric power station in the city of Ordubad, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Under the presidential order, 13.5 million manats will be allocated to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for continuing the construction of the 36 MW hydroelectric power station.

