Foreign Ministry talks Azerbaijanis detained in US

7 August 2018 19:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

Trend:

The individuals arrested in the US are citizens of Azerbaijan, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev said.

A criminal gang, which includes citizens of Turkey, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Latvia and Azerbaijan, was detained in the US. Members of the gang are accused of fraud and money laundering in the amount of $4.5 million.

Hajiyev said the US law enforcement agencies informed the embassy of Azerbaijan. He added that the consular service of the embassy is in contact with US law enforcement agencies to meet with the mentioned individuals.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s trading company eyes to greatly increase LNG supply to Pakistan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 19:13
Tank units of Azerbaijan’s armed forces begin intensive training (VIDEO)
Society 19:00
Cost, capacity of dairy plant in Azerbaijan’s Yalama agricultural park disclosed
Business 18:22
China may have to resume U.S. soybean purchases in weeks
China 18:08
Shekel strengthening, dips below NIS 3.70/$
Israel 16:57
Oil up as U.S. sanctions on Iran expected to tighten supply
Oil&Gas 16:03
Latest
Five seed enterprises to be built in Azerbaijan
Business 19:46
Turkmenistan holding environmental monitoring of oil companies in Caspian Sea
Oil&Gas 19:19
Azerbaijan’s trading company eyes to greatly increase LNG supply to Pakistan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 19:13
Azerbaijan introduces new tariffs for customs registration of goods and vehicles
Economy news 19:06
Tank units of Azerbaijan’s armed forces begin intensive training (VIDEO)
Society 19:00
Export of Kazakhstan’s wheat to decrease - forecasts
Economy news 18:24
Cost, capacity of dairy plant in Azerbaijan’s Yalama agricultural park disclosed
Business 18:22
Tashkent International Airport to buy thermal curtains via tender
Tenders 18:17
Russia should react more harshly to Armenia's attacks: expert
Commentary 18:15