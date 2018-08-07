Foreign Ministry talks Azerbaijanis detained in US

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

Trend:

The individuals arrested in the US are citizens of Azerbaijan, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev said.

A criminal gang, which includes citizens of Turkey, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Latvia and Azerbaijan, was detained in the US. Members of the gang are accused of fraud and money laundering in the amount of $4.5 million.

Hajiyev said the US law enforcement agencies informed the embassy of Azerbaijan. He added that the consular service of the embassy is in contact with US law enforcement agencies to meet with the mentioned individuals.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news