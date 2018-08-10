Official welcome ceremony held for Tajikistan’s president in Baku (PHOTO)

10 August 2018 08:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.10

Trend:

An official welcome ceremony was held for Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon who is on an official visit in Azerbaijan Aug.10.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Tajik president in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Tajik president.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Emomali Rahmon reviewed the guard of honor.

The Tajik president saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

The national anthems of Tajikistan and Azerbaijan were played out.

State and government officials of Azerbaijan were introduced to President Emomali Rahmon, and members of the Tajik delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.

The guard of honor marched in front of the presidents to the accompaniment of a military march.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon posed for official photos.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tajikistan’s president arrives in Azerbaijan
Politics 9 August 20:48
Uzbekistan to build modern medical complex in Tajikistan
Economy news 9 August 16:10
Tajikistan to propose Azerbaijan to increase aluminum transit
Economy news 8 August 11:03
Tajikistan approves economic forecast for next year
Tajikistan 7 August 14:53
Terrorism Only Explanation for Foreign Tourists' Murder – Tajikistan
Tajikistan 4 August 03:43
Tajikistan to build cement plant in south of Uzbekistan
Economy news 3 August 20:05
Latest
Italian Eni announces tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 09:15
Africa represents genuine opportunity for Iran’s economy – envoy
Economy news 09:12
Presidents of Azerbaijan, Tajikistan hold one-on-one meeting (PHOTO)
Politics 09:09
Number of detainees over Maduro assassination attempt rises to 10
Other News 08:50
Landslides caused by monsoon rains kill 19 in southern India
Other News 08:05
FAO highlights huge potential to boost co-op with Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency in other spheres (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:29
Tenth Ebola death confirmed in eastern DRC
Other News 07:05
Chinese, U.S. officials agree to boost cooperation
China 06:15
Puerto Rico: 1,400 died from hurricane but toll still at 64
Other News 05:26