5th Summit of Heads of State of Caspian littoral states held in Aktau (PHOTO)

12 August 2018 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

Trend:

The Kazakh city of Aktau has hosted the 5th Summit of the Heads of State of the Caspian littoral states.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the Summit.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev welcomed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

The heads of state held an expanded meeting.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev opened the Summit and highlighted the importance of the documents to be signed at the event.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the Summit.

