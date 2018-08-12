Heads of State of Caspian littoral states made press statements at Aktau Summit (PHOTO)

12 August 2018 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

Trend:

Following the signing of documents at the 5th Summit of the Heads of State of the Caspian littoral states in Aktau, Kazakhstan, the presidents made press statements.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev hailed the importance of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea and other documents, which were signed at the Summit.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a press state statement at the Summit.

The heads of state posed together for photographs.

The 5th Summit of the Heads of State of the Caspian littoral states ended.

