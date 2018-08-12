Heads of state attended ceremony to release sturgeons into Caspian State

12 August 2018 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

Trend:

Following the 5th Summit of the Heads of State of the Caspian littoral states, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow had a walk on the sea shore in the city of Aktau.

After the walk, the heads of state attended a ceremony to release sturgeons into the Caspian Sea.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Category news
President Ilham Aliyev met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Aktau
Politics 17:38
President Ilham Aliyev met with Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in Aktau (PHOTO)
Politics 17:29
Heads of State of Caspian littoral states made press statements at Aktau Summit (PHOTO)
Politics 17:16
Heads of State of Caspian littoral states sign Convention on legal status of Caspian Sea in Aktau (PHOTO)
Politics 16:46
5th Summit of Heads of State of Caspian littoral states held in Aktau (PHOTO)
Politics 15:58
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Kazakh city of Aktau
Politics 10:19
Latest
Dollarization of individuals’ deposits in Kazakhstan reaches minimum level
Economy news 19:10
Azerbaijan to strengthen control over food safety in small and medium enterprises
Economy news 18:36
Azerbaijan increases share of private sector in exports
Economy news 18:04
President Ilham Aliyev met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Aktau
Politics 17:38
Iran ready for talks, Rouhani tells Putin
Iran 17:33
President Ilham Aliyev met with Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in Aktau (PHOTO)
Politics 17:29
Heads of State of Caspian littoral states made press statements at Aktau Summit (PHOTO)
Politics 17:16
Heads of State of Caspian littoral states sign Convention on legal status of Caspian Sea in Aktau (PHOTO)
Politics 16:46
Iran ready to play 'strategic' role in region, help boost trade - Rouhani
Politics 16:35