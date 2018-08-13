President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Absheron Logistics Center (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

13 August 2018 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 11:06)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.13

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Absheron Logistics Center.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the inauguration of the center.

President Ilham Aliyev familiarized himself with the activity of the Center.

Director of Absheron Logistics Center Ziya Aghayev informed the head of state about the implemented work.

It was noted that the construction of the Center started in April 2017.

After observing the work of the Center, Ilham Aliyev wished success to the Center’s staff.

Story still developing

