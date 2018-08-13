Azerbaijan absolutely confident in future of Turkish economy: foreign ministry

13 August 2018 19:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

Trend:

Strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkey in all spheres is strengthening day by day, spokesman of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev said Aug. 13.

He said Azerbaijan attaches special importance to economic relations with Turkey and contributes to the development of these relations by making investments, by participation in the bilateral trade, energy and transport projects of regional and global importance.

“Along with the fact that Azerbaijan continues to invest in the Turkish economy, the country is expanding its active participation in the Turkish economy,” Hajiyev noted. “Azerbaijan believes that the mega-projects that Turkey has been implementing in recent years will provide additional opportunities for the economy of Turkey and the region in the near future. Azerbaijan is absolutely confident in the future of the inviolable Turkish economy. Azerbaijan, as always, will continue to fully support the people and state of fraternal Turkey in all spheres.”

