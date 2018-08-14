Azerbaijani president, first lady express condolences to Italian president

14 August 2018 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva expressed condolences to Italian President Sergio Mattarella in connection with the collapse of a bridge in the Italian city of Genoa.

"We are deeply saddened as people were killed and went missing after a motorway bridge collapsed near the city of Genoa," the president and the first lady said. "On the occasion of this tragedy, on our own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, we extend our deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed, and all the people of Italy."

